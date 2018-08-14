Jaguars Training Camp Report: Next stop Minnesota

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For the first time in 12 practices the Jaguars practiced indoors at the Flex Field. It was a lighter day by Doug Marrone’s standards, who has made it no secret that he prefers to practice outdoors. In their final session before heading to Minnesota the team practiced in helmets but no shoulder pads.

Play of the day:

During one of the 11-on-11 sessions quarterback Blake Bortles threw a 50-yard bomb that was hauled in by wide receiver Marqise Lee, despite tight coverage from cornerback Tyler Patmon. Lee made a great last second adjustment on the catch.

Rookie report:

In the last couple of years Telvin Smith, Allen Hurns and Keelan Cole have all gone from late round to undrafted draft picks and contributed immediately with the Jaguars. Leon Jacobs was taken in the 7th round of the 2018 draft and looks to be the next name on that list. He’s currently the starter at strong side linebacker.

Jacobs said he’s been putting in a lot of extra time studying to learn the Jaguars defensive scheme but that transition has been made easier by picking the brain of Myles Jack who played the position for the past two seasons. Look for more on Jacobs coming up later on News4Jax.com.

Next man up:

With cornerback Jalen Ramsey suspended for the week Patmon filled in for him and worked with the first team defense at cornerback.

Quote of the day:

“They will be back on Monday. Again, it is team violations and as I have done in the past, I spoke to both players and obviously those conversations are private. That is really all I’m going to say about it,”

-Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone addressing the suspensions of CB Jalen Ramsey and DE Dante Fowler Jr.

What's next:

The Jaguars will board a plan later this afternoon and are expected to land in Minnesota later tonight. On Wednesday the Jaguars and Vikings will hold the first of two joint practices.



