Jaguars Training Camp Report: Tempers flare

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars practiced in the Florida heat in full pads for the 11th straight practice in training camp, and tempers boiled over on the field for the first time in camp.

During a two-minute drill, Dante Fowler, one day after returning to action from the Physically Unable to Perform List, popped tight end James O'Shaughnessy on the sideline, igniting a shoving match that prompted Doug Marrone to call the team together after a brief skirmish.

The heated exchanges continued after that. The Jaguars certainly look like a team that are ready to hit someone else. The team travels to Minnesota Tuesday for combined practices with the Vikings on Wednesday and Thursday. The two teams will face one another Saturday in the second preseason game for both teams.

Play of the Day

After the scuffle, A.J. Bouye intercepted a long pass intended for Dede Westbrook. Bouye jumped up after the interception and flung the ball in the air in celebration.

Position Battle

With Jeremy Parnell limited with an injury, William Poehls took some reps at right tackle with the first team. Poehls is the biggest player on the Jaguars roster at 6 feet 8 and 344 pounds.

What's next

The Jaguars have a day off Monday, then one practice on Tuesday before flying to Minnesota. The practices in Jacksonville are closed to the public.

