Jaguars using rest of season to get head start on evaluations for 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With a record of 4-10 and two games left the Jacksonville Jaguars have already started to look towards 2019. A couple of young players got extended looks in Sunday's loss to the Redskins. That trend will likely continue against Miami and Houston.

The biggest surprise on Sunday was that Leonard Fournette only had one carry in the 2nd half against the Redskins. That left the door open for undrafted rookie running back David Williams who had 5 carries for 32 yards.

“Whenever the opportunity calls you have to be prepared for it,” said Williams. “I prepared myself even when I was inactive and wasn’t playing on Sunday’s. It just carried over to this past game.”

Wide receiver Dede Westbrook has been the Jaguars most consistent play maker. He leads the team in catches (56), yards (662) and receiving touchdowns (5). His 74-yard punt return for a touchdown is the only reason the Jaguars even kept things close against the Redskins.

“It felt good, but at the end of the day it wasn’t enough,” said Westbrook. “The moral of the story is win. Obviously, we have to do that at all phases, and I’m glad that I was able to help my team on the special teams side of it, but we’ve still got to execute defensively and offensively as well to get a win.”

On the defensive side of the ball, rookie defensive lineman Taven Bryan nearly came up with his first career sack. Fellow rookie Nick DeLuca had three tackles in his first start at outside linebacker.

Some of the Jaguars veterans are using these last couple of games to get the young guys up to speed.

“I guess I have the understanding because I was the young player getting put out there in that situation,” said linebacker Telvin Smith. “I think it was in my rookie season where it was game seven that I began starting. So I understand where they’re at.”

In three starts rookie safety Ronnie Harrison made a couple of plays including an interception against the Titans. He injured his knee against the Redskins and will be out for the remainder of the season.

