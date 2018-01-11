Jaguars will face Eagles in London in October 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2018 International Series, the NFL announced today. The game will be played at London’s Wembley Stadium on either Sunday, Oct. 21 (Week 7) or Sunday, Oct. 28 (Week 8).

No decision has been made as to whether the Jaguars will have their Bye Week immediately following the game against Philadelphia in London.

A total of three games will be played in London in 2018, including the Jaguars’ game against Philadelphia. English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium is the site of the first game of the 2018 London schedule in Week 6 on Sunday, Oct. 14, as the Oakland Raiders host the Seattle Seahawks. Tottenham’s new stadium becomes the third venue to stage a regular-season game in the UK, joining Wembley Stadium and Twickenham Stadium.

Over the following two weeks, October 21 and 28, two additional teams will make their London debuts as visiting teams. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in a matchup of 2017 playoff teams, while the Tennessee Titans will face the Los Angeles Chargers. The order of the games, along with all kickoff times, is to be confirmed.

