Jaguars will stream all four preseason games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Tuesday that for the first time in franchise history, a free live digital stream of all four Jaguars preseason games will be available to fans via the team’s official web site, www.jaguars.com/live, and the Official Jacksonville Jaguars app.

The preseason streaming will be available to audiences across the UK, Mexico and affiliate markets in Jacksonville, Orlando, Daytona, Savannah and Gainesville. The Jaguars’ preseason schedule kicks off this Thursday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field against the New Orleans Saints.



“The demand for NFL football continues to grow internationally and the Jaguars have benefited from our aggressive support of the league’s global movement, as evidenced by the thousands of fans and friends we’ve made since making our commitment to London in 2012,” said Jaguars President Mark Lamping. “This season, the NFL has allowed us to expand access to our preseason game broadcasts via a digital stream, affording the Jaguars the opportunity to connect with more fans on multiple platforms and in more than one language. That’s good news for our current and future fans in the UK and hopefully a new audience in Mexico. It’s also helps us strengthen our local connection throughout Northeast Florida and southern Georgia.”



In the broadcast booth for the 2018 preseason, Jaguars Senior Correspondent Brian Sexton will call the play-by-play alongside former Jaguars RB Fred Taylor. A member of the Pride of the Jaguars, Taylor is the team’s career rushing leader and will be making his debut as a color analyst.



”This is something I’ve really been looking forward to – calling Jaguars games for TV,” Taylor said. “It’s a new experience for me, and I’m going to bring the same passion and diligence to my analyst role as I did as a player. This team has everyone excited, including me."



The live stream will be hosted by Jaguars Senior Reporter and Editor J.P. Shadrick, along with Jaguars alumni players as guest analysts, providing in-depth coverage during commercial breaks live from TIAA Bank Field.



Fans tuning in around the world will see the same broadcast as those watching the live telecast on either CBS47 or FOX30. The digital stream in Mexico will feature a Spanish language broadcast, courtesy of the Jaguars new radio partner Tico Sports, play-by-play announcer Javier Carrero and color analyst Victor Cora.



The Jaguars preseason schedule begins Aug. 9 with the Saints before the Jaguars travel to Minnesota to play the Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. The Jaguars will return home for a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on August 25 at 7 p.m. and close out the preseason at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 30 at 7:30 p.m.



Fans in the UK, Mexico and select regional markets can visit www.jaguars.com/live to tune in to the digital stream. They can also download the official Jacksonville Jaguars app, available for both Apple and Android mobile devices.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.