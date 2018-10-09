Jaguars signing RB Jamaal Charles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing running back Jamaal Charles to a one-year deal. Earlier on Tuesday the team had the former Denver Bronco in for a workout.

With Corey Grant out for the season, Leonard Fournette sidelined with a hamstring injury and T.J. Yeldon playing on a bad ankle the Jaguars needed to make some moves at running back.

On Monday the team signed David Williams off the Denver Broncos practice squad.

Charles averaged 4.3 yards per carry last year in Denver.

According to another report Charles isn’t the only running back that worked out on Tuesday.

Former #Chiefs RB Charcandrick West also working out for the #Jaguars, source said. Help needed with Leonard Fournette out again with hamstring issue. https://t.co/rMQmpjLOSm — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 9, 2018

