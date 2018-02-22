Jaguars WR Allen Robinson working way back from torn ACL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tuesday was the first day that NFL teams were able to use the franchise or transition tags on their own players. One of the prime candidates to receive either tag is Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson.

After tearing his ACL on the Jaguars first offensive drive of the season Robinson didn’t have an opportunity to play his way into a big contract extension. Despite missing the entire season Robinson would be one of the top receivers available if he hits the free agent market.

His production isn’t a question after posting a combined 2283 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in 2015 and 2016. Robinson has said on several occasions that he’ll be ready for the start of training camp and shared the following videos updating his rehab efforts.





2 weeks ago to Today, knocking the rust off! pic.twitter.com/OfgeXUfFip — Allen Robinson II (@Thee_AR15) February 21, 2018

I have learned the true essence of time! A little over a month ago and today. Tell the 40 club the hiatus will be over soon lol pic.twitter.com/gOCO4Icb4e — Allen Robinson II (@Thee_AR15) February 22, 2018

If it were up to Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey there's no doubt that Robinson wouldn't be going anywhere.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.