Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook signs rookie contract

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jaguars WR and fourth-round draft selection Dede Westbrook became the third member of the team’s 2017 draft class to sign his rookie contract, the club announced Tuesday.

“I’m excited to sign the contract and be able to provide for my family,” said Westbrook. “It wasn’t just me that got here; there were a lot of people that helped me along the way. Now is a great time to acknowledge all of those individuals and I’ve had a chance to do that since my name was called at the draft.”

The Jaguars selected the former Oklahoma product with the 110th overall selection. Westbrook, 6-0, 178, finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting and was named the 2016 Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation’s most outstanding wide receiver after setting a school record with 17 receiving TDs and hauling in 80 passes for 1,524 yards (19.1 rec. avg.) in 2016.

“I’m just happy to be here in Jacksonville and I’m ready to get started with the season,” said Westbrook. “It’s hot here in Jacksonville, but I see the rest of my brothers and the rest of the team going through it and I know if they can do it, I can do it, as well. My teammates have been very helpful. I fit into the wide receiver room well and those guys are looking out for me and taking me under their wing. They’re great guys. We all come from different backgrounds, but at the end of the day, we’re all here to contribute and compete.”

The Jaguars selection of Westbrook, has drawn criticism due to his actions off the field. In two separate instances Westbrook was accused of domestic violence.

Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said they expect Westbrook to have no further issues doing forward.

“There is no choice now. Obviously, with Coach (Doug) Marrone and Coach Coughlin here, there is no margin for error for him off the field,” Caldwell said.

Westbrook joins seventh-round selections CB Jalen Myrick and FB Marquez Williams as 2017 draftees to sign their rookie contracts.

