Jaguars WR Lee could return for Sunday against Bills

Jaguars WR Marqise Lee (11) grimaces as trainers check on him after he was injured during the first half. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When the Jaguars take the field on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills there’s a chance that quarterback Blake Bortles will have his top receiver. Marqise Lee missed the final two games of the regular season with an ankle injury but is listed as questionable for Sunday’s wild-card game.

On Friday, Lee was a limited participant at practice. It was the first time he’d taken the field since injuring his ankle on Dec. 17 against Houston.

“I thought he looked good, better than I expected,” said coach Doug Marrone following Friday’s practice.

After missing six straight games with an ankle injury, Allen Hurns made his return last week against Tennessee. With Lee and Hurns out of the lineup, Bortles has been forced to rely on rookies Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook and first-year player Jaydon Mickens. That trio has had their share of ups and downs.

In the Week 15 win against Houston the three young receivers combined for 268 yards receiving and three touchdowns. But during the final two games of the regular season they struggled with drops and missed assignments.

“There are going to be times when guys mess up,” said Bortles earlier this week. “Dede (Westbrook) has played, what, 10 games in the NFL or maybe less than that. Keelan (Cole) and (Jaydon) Mickens and these guys are young and having to play a whole lot of football in the NFL.”

Other injury related notes:

-Bills running back LeSean McCoy is also dealing with an ankle injury. He was a limited participant at practice on Friday and is officially listed as questionable. However the Jaguars are preparing as if he’ll play on Sunday.

-Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson missed the final game of the regular season with an abdominal injury. He will start on Sunday against the Bills. Running back T.J. Yeldon is battling an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday.



