Jalen Ramsey, back in Jaguars camp, 'ready to go'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jalen Ramsey is back.

The Jaguars All-Pro cornerback returned to the team from Tennessee Monday after missing four training camp practices while attending to the birth of his daughter.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said that Ramsey would be eased back into camp, but just about every time the coaches sent a reserve in for him, Ramsey waived him off the field.

Ramsey says that he doesn't need any time to ramp up--he says he's ready to go. During the summer, Marrone visited Ramsey while the coach was in Tennessee with family.

"I am literally 20 minutes from where he (Ramsey) is. It was just easy," Marrone said. "You are supposed to be on vacation and everything like that, but I like to go out there and do things when I have a minute. I was fortunate that my family, they had a lot going on, but it was easy for me to get away and do that.”

Although he did admit that it was an adjustment going from fatherhood to football--but he does have a deal with his girl that a lot of father's I know would love to have.

"Me and my girl, we're best friends. We've been best friends since high school," Ramsey said. "For the most part, we have a really good agreement that I won't necessarily have to change diapers."

