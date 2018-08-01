Jalen Ramsey brings out best of Jaguars defense and offense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Competition is one of Doug Marrone’s favorite words when asked how he views a player or what his expectation is for that day’s practice. Now that Jalen Ramsey is back at training camp, after spending time in Tennessee with his newborn daughter, the competition level has risen on for both the defense as well as the offense.

Ramsey has a very dynamic personality and fans who’ve attended one of the Jaguars open training camp practices have seen (or more so heard) how much more vibrant the atmosphere is when the All-Pro cornerback is on the field.

“Our coaches were actually joking about it, but he came back and now we are finally talking trash – the DBs,” said fellow All-Pro cornerback A.J. Bouye. “He [Ramsey] brought that aspect back, but you see me and him and our defense out there, and it is a scary sight. We are just trying to get it started now.”

On Wednesday Ramsey battled wide receiver DJ Chark during the 1-on-1 DB vs WR portion of practice. The rookie out of LSU more than held his own.

Ramsey has a reputation of talking trash and getting into an opponent’s head. When it comes to going up against his own teammates, Ramsey talks just as much if not more but it’s done in a way that brings out the best of his colleagues.

After Chark scored on Ramsey he let the rookie know that he’d made a great play.

Even if it’s only for a play or two, having success against an All-Pro cornerback has to do wonders for the confidence of Chark.

“He brings a whole different level of competitiveness,” said quarterback Blake Bortles. “As far as having him and A.J. [Bouye] opposite each other. They are both really good corners. Two of the best in the league. No doubt about that. Obviously, him and the personality that he has as far as challenging guys and chirping guys and getting in guys’ ears. I think it is good. It is all friendly competition. It is going to make everyone better and I think it will prepare us for whoever we play throughout the season.”

Most Sunday’s opposing teams rarely test Ramsey but Bortles says that’s not the case at all during training camp.

“I love throwing at him, throwing at him as much as we can because he makes our guys better,” said Bortles. “If you catch a ball on Jalen, that is a good route. He is going to make you earn it. It challenges those guys. I like challenging him as well. There are times in games where people avoid him, so to evenly disperse – I treat it in practice, just go through the reads, pick a side, don’t worry about who is playing corner. We have two really good ones. Through the game week, in preparation, there are some guys you throw away from or don’t throw at as much, but I think it is important in practice to go through the reads and progressions and whoever is running the routes has to try to win against whoever is guarding him.”

