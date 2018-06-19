Jalen Ramsey, Calais Campbell land in top 20 of NFL's Top 100 list

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For Jalen Ramsey and Calais Campbell it was a matter of where not if they would land on the 2018 edition of the NFL’s Top 100 list. What makes this ranking fun is that it’s the players who do the voting. Making the list is the ultimate sign of respect by your peers.

On Monday Ramsey landed at No. 17. He’s the highest ranked defensive back in the Top 100. Last season the Jaguars led the NFL in pass defense.

In 2017, the Jaguars cornerback had a career-high four interceptions and was an All-Pro selection.

During last week’s minicamp Ramsey said, “So if you all [the media] thought I was good in the past two years – then stay tuned."

Even with all of the QBs still to come I didn’t think there was any way @jalenramsey would fall any lower than 15. As if he needed another chip on his shoulder. @wjxt4 #NFLTop100 https://t.co/9QL1jwR2k4 — Brian Jackson (@WJXTBJackson) June 19, 2018

Coming in three spots ahead of Ramsey at No. 14 was Campbell. His 4-year, $60-million dollar contract is looking like a bargain right now. Signed as a free agent last year, his presence on that defensive line changed the entire face of the defense. Campbell’s 14.5 sacks set a Jaguars franchise record. He also made his third Pro-Bowl and was a first team All-Pro selection.

Franchise record for sacks, Defensive Player of the Year.



Congratulations @Campbell93 on being named number 14 on the #NFLTop100 pic.twitter.com/57pvZuENM1 — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) June 19, 2018

Ramsey and Campbell are two of the six Jaguars who’ve landed on this year’s Top 100 list. Cornerback A.J. Bouye was named to the list at No. 35, running back Leonard Fournette at No. 58, linebacker Telvin Smith at No. 67 and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue at No. 88.



