Jalen Ramsey continues recruitment of Dez Bryant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey made the decision to skip Organized Team Activities, which are voluntary, but is expected is expected to report when mandatory minicamp opens Tuesday.

Never one shy with words, Ramsey would like for free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant to join him in Jacksonville this week.

Yo @DezBryant What you thinking? We both can go to jax this week 😂 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 10, 2018

Bryant was released by the Dallas Cowboys in April and has yet to find a new home. The 29-year-old totaled 838 yards on 69 receptions with six touchdowns last season and has 7,459 career receiving yards to go with 73 career touchdowns.

Sunday wasn’t Ramsey’s first recruiting pitch to Bryant.

So far the Jaguars feel comfortable with their group of receivers although the team admits they don’t have a true No. 1 target for quarterback Blake Bortles.



