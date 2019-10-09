Jalen Ramsey returns to practice Wednesday

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After missing two games and weeks of practice, cornerback Jalen Ramsey returned to practice on Wednesday.

Ramsey missed his second game on Sunday, a 34-27 loss to the Carolina Panthers, due to a back injury.

Ramsey also missed the previous week's game against the Broncos after playing in 51 straight games to start his career. Ramsey took time away from the team in September for the birth of his daughter and to deal with an illness.

The back injury came after Ramsey requested to be traded on Sept. 15.

Jalen Ramsey heading to the practice field.



Ramsey is practicing for the first time today since injuring his back. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/fksg9OBr7I — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) October 9, 2019

Jaguars owner Shad Khan told the Associated Press last week that he has no plan to trade Ramsey.

Ramsey said on a weekly podcast starring NFL players that his back has been "extremely tight."

"It's something I've had to deal with over the course of my NFL career," Ramsey told the Uninterrupted's "17 Weeks" podcast last week. "At times, I've played through extreme pain or not practiced for weeks and tried to go out there and play. It's something I've dealt with, so wasn't able to go out there and put the product on the field that would have been beneficial for me or my teammates."

Potentially significant news: #Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey is expected to attempt to practice today in very limited fashion. He'll likely do individual drills, two days after he saw a specialist for his back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2019

NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted Wednesday that Ramsey saw a back specialist two days ago and was expected to practice in a very limited fashion on Wednesday. Ramsey has not practiced in any capacity since Sept. 18, ESPN reported.

Ramsey's status for Sunday's home game against the New Orleans Saints is still unclear.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.