Jalen Ramsey explains tweets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jalen Ramsey answered questions Thursday for the first time since starting a firestorm with the fan base on Monday tweeting that fans will miss him when's he gone.

When I’m gone from here, y’all gone miss me. I ain’t even trippin lol — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) November 12, 2018

"We've slipped up here recently," Ramsey explained before practice Thursday, "We haven't played like we know we can. If the fake fans want to jump ship it what it is but y'all going to miss us. When we're gone or stuff starts back popping we don't want y'all any more."

Ramsey tweeted on Tuesday not to take twitter so seriously.

Every tweet ain’t that deep. I hope y’all look into them bible verses I post like y’all “try” to dissect everything else — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) November 13, 2018

Ramsey is in the third year of his rookie contract and the Jaguars can exercise his fifth year option next year or sign him to an extension. They also have the option of using the franchise tag on Ramsey after his rookie contract expires. Ramsey insists he wants to be a Jaguar for life.

"I have said multiple times, over and over, that I want to play for one team my entire career," Ramsey said when questioned about his future with the Jaguars. "I don't control that. I could be here awhile it's up to the front office.

Ramsey added that the fans aren't the only ones upset with the way the season has gone.

"Y'all act like we aren't frustrated, " Ramsey said. "I'm not saying we don't care about the fans being frustrated but we're frustrated in here. That's what y'all fail to realize. Y'all think we're just walking around and we're happy about what's been happening lately. We're not. We're trying to figure out a way to fix it."

Ramsey and the Jaguars get their next opportunity to "fix it" Sunday at home vs. Pittsburgh.

