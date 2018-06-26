Jalen Ramsey fills in as guest analyst on NFL Network

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When Jalen Ramsey talks, viewers, bloggers and fans tune in to see what the Jaguars cornerback has to say. On Monday the All-Pro filled in as a guest analyst for the NFL Network.

Ramsey recently ranked No. 17 on the NFL’s annual Top 100 list:

Which player's ranking did you disagree with in the #NFLTop100? pic.twitter.com/8o380ocyzo — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 26, 2018

Never one to be shy about an opinion, Ramsey didn’t feel 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo belonged in the Top 100 list. The blog Niners Nation took exception to that comment and of course Ramsey wasn’t going to back down.

@ me next time. Jimmy is good, I said that but based off our game, only 1 Wr had more than 25 yards on us & most of that came off 1 catch for 24 yards... he used his FB & TE for big gains off play action & their running game was also good that game. That’s scheme! Learn sum ✌🏾 https://t.co/xHkkuwprze — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 26, 2018

Every Sunday Ramsey is assigned the opposing team’s No. 1 receiver and explained how he defends each one:

Ramsey also chimed in on who are the top 5 WR duos in the NFL:

📺: @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/dkCNIGPIp7 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 26, 2018

