Jalen Ramsey fills in as guest analyst on NFL Network

Jaguars CB broke down who he feels are the best WRs in NFL

By Brian Jackson - Digital sports reporter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When Jalen Ramsey talks, viewers, bloggers and fans tune in to see what the Jaguars cornerback has to say. On Monday the All-Pro filled in as a guest analyst for the NFL Network. 

Ramsey recently ranked No. 17 on the NFL’s annual Top 100 list:

Never one to be shy about an opinion, Ramsey didn’t feel 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo belonged in the Top 100 list. The blog Niners Nation took exception to that comment and of course Ramsey wasn’t going to back down.

Every Sunday Ramsey is assigned the opposing team’s No. 1 receiver and explained how he defends each one: 

Ramsey also chimed in on who are the top 5 WR duos in the NFL:

