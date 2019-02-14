Jalen Ramsey hints at contract extension

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jalen Ramsey has publically stated that he would like to sign a contract extension with the Jaguars. On Wednesday the Jaguars signed kicker Josh Lambo to a 4-year contract extension. Ramsey used twitter to congratulate Lambo as well as drop a hint about his own future in Jacksonville.

Who’s gunna be next? 👀 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 14, 2019

Ramsey is entering the final year of his rookie deal, which will pay him $7.43 million in 2019. It’s almost a forgone conclusion that the team will pick up his 2020 option sometime in May. If a long-term deal isn’t reached by then the Jaguars could then choose to franchise Ramsey in 2021.

So essentially the Jaguars don’t have rush to sign their star cornerback to an extension.

In the original tweet Ramsey emphasized the word "earn."

In three seasons he has been an All-Pro and made two Pro Bowls. He also hasn’t missed a game and has nine interceptions to go along with 44 passes defended. Has he earned an extension? We will soon find out.

