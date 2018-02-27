Jalen Ramsey not amused by Texas A&M using him as recruiting tool

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tim Brewster was the tight ends coach at Florida State when Jalen Ramsey played cornerback for the Seminoles. Now, Brewster is on Jimbo Fisher's staff at Texas A&M. In an apparent effort to showcase why the Aggies are the place to be for cornerbacks, Brewster posted this on Twitter:

There are a couple of problems with this. First, before Fisher was the head coach at Florida State, he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Second, the reason Fisher's teams had so many good defensive backs was as much about the number of outstanding players coming out of the state of Florida, where half of the defensive backs listed grew up. While it's not impossible to imagine that Fisher could recruit players from the Sunshine State to go to Texas A&M-he did sign a running back and an all-purpose back from Florida this year-it certainly doesn't mean that his teams will have the same success with the position as his teams did at Florida State.

That's where Ramsey comes in. Ramsey, a proud Seminole, was not pleased to be included in a recruiting tool for Texas A&M. He tweeted this response:

Know I have nothing but respect for you Coach Brew but don’t use me on a poster for a school I didn’t go to & for a coach who didn’t teach me how to be a DB. — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 27, 2018

Ramsey obviously doesn't want to be associated with the Aggies-nor should he be. For as long as there has been recruiting, coaches have talked to potential recruits about the players they have coached in the past. That will continue, but kudos to Ramsey for doing his best to control his likeness, an important asset for any public figure.

