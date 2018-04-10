Jalen Ramsey joins Derwin James back on campus at FSU

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The NFL draft is two weeks from this Thursday on April 26. The Jacksonville Jaguars have the No. 29 pick and there is no consensus on what position the Jaguars will target with that pick. Wide receiver, tight end, linebacker and offensive line are the most consistent positions mocked to the Jaguars in various mock drafts.

Florida State is well represented in the Jaguars locker room with Jalen Ramsey, Telvin Smith and Rashad Greene. If it were up to Ramsey there’s no question that Jacksonville would select former Seminoles safety Derwin James in this year’s draft. The only issue is that there’s next to no chance that will happen unless the Jaguars trade up to select James (which is highly unlikely).

Most mock drafts don’t have James falling past the Los Angeles Chargers at pick No. 17. In 24 career games James totaled 175 tackles, including 15 for loss, 15 pass deflections, six quarterback hurries, 5.5 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown. Listed at 6’3" and 215 pounds the Seminoles line James up all over the field including safety, cornerback, linebacker and even pass rusher at times. James’ projects as a safety in the NFL.

In the video below Ramsey made the trip back to Tallahassee to catch up with James.



