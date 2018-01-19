Jalen Ramsey may cover Rob Gronkowski after all

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Will he or won’t he? In the week leading up to Sunday’s AFC Championship Game one of the biggest questions for the Jaguars defense is who will line up against Rob Gronkowski.

The Patriots tight end is widely regarded as the best in the NFL at his position. In Jalen Ramsey the Jaguars feel they have a cornerback who can match up against anybody.

Depending on the play or formation, New England moves Gronkowski all over the field. Often times the Jaguars have Ramsey shadow an opposing team’s best receiver. They haven’t done that for a tight end. Perhaps it was a bit of gamesmanship but Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash made it appear that the Jaguars won’t be giving Ramsey the assignment of slowing down Gronkowski.

“Jalen is a corner and we’re going to run our system,” said Wash. “I think the last thing you can do is to go into a game like this and you try and reinvent the wheel. We got to where we are at as a team, not just a defense, but as a team doing what we do. We run the football, we create takeaways and we play sound defense and special teams. We’re not going to change that. Jalen is a good corner and he plays against wide receivers.”

Even before being named an All-Pro, Ramsey wasn’t one to ever back away from a challenge. Gronkowski is about four inches taller than Ramsey and outweighs him but nearly 50 pounds. On paper that may look like a physical mismatch. But unsurprisingly Ramsey is confident in his abilities.

“He hasn’t played a corner like me before,” said Ramsey about the possibility of matching up against Gronkowski.

If Gronkowski does split out wide to receiver it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Ramsey lining up across from him.

“I’m a corner so I stay on the outside and do my thing, just do my part,” said Ramsey. “Whatever my role is on the defense.”



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.