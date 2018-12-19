Jalen Ramsey named to 2nd-straight Pro Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is headed to the Pro Bowl for the second straight season.

Ramsey was named to the Pro Bowl and named a starter for a second consecutive season.

Through 14 games, Ramsey has three interceptions and 11 passes defended.

Ramsey was the only Jacksonville player selected -- a huge difference from last year when the Jaguars won the AFC South. The team's six Pro Bowl selections were the most in a season since 1999 (seven) and the third most in franchise history.

Ramsey, defensive end Calais Campbell, linebacker Telvin Smith, defensive tackle Malik Jackson, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and cornerback A.J. Bouye all represented Jacksonville in the 2018 Pro Bowl.

The 2019 Pro Bowl will take place on Jan. 27 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Visit nfl.com to check out the position-by-position and team-by-team rosters.

