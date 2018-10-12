Jalen Ramsey questionable for Sunday at Dallas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey was listed as questionable on the final injury report ahead of Sunday’s game at Dallas. Ramsey was limited at practice on Thursday and Friday with what is being described as knee soreness.

Head coach Doug Marrone said Ramsey is 50/50 to play against the Cowboys.

Running back Leonard Fournette, offensive tackle Josh Well, as well as cornerbacks D.J. Hayden and Tre Herndon have already been ruled out for Sunday.

The Jaguars have also packed long snapper Carson Tinker on the reserve/Injured list. Matt Overton was added to the 53-man active roster in his place.

