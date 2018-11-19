Jalen Ramsey responds to trade rumors with his play

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Roughly two hours before the start of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a report by ESPN said the Jacksonville Jaguars were open to trading Jalen Ramsey this off-season.

The Jaguars organization immediately shot down the report.

Ramsey responded with his first career game with multiple interceptions.

“I didn’t use it as motivation," said Ramsey when addressing the trade rumors after the game. "It is what it is. I don’t control that. All I control is what I put out there on the field. When the offseason comes, we’ll have some conversations to have. It could be whatever. Get a contract extension or something. Something’s going to happen. We’re going to wait until that time comes."

Back during the offseason Ramsey said the following about Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to GQ magazine.

Big Ben [Roethlisberger], I think he's decent at best… It's not Big Ben, it's [Antonio Brown]. Big Ben slings the ball a lot of the time. He just slings it, and his receivers go get it. He has a strong arm, but he ain't all that. I played him twice last year, and he really disappointed me. He'll be in the Hall of Fame and all that.

On Sunday the Jaguars intercepted Roethlisberger three times. It was all for not because the Steelers quarterback proved the the latter part of Ramsey's statement was true.

Roethlisberger had 261 of his 314 passing yards in the second half. Pittsburgh scored all of their points after halftime, winning 20-16.

“You need a little frustration, though," said Ramsey when asked his mindset after the Jaguars sixth straight loss. "If people are in here and they’re content, not saying anybody is, but if people are content with losing and things not going right, then that’s not the type of guys you want on the team and that’s not the type of team environment you want to have. You need people a little pissed off when they come into the building, when they come to the facility, when it’s time to practice, when it’s time to play. you need people a little pissed off and with a chip on their shoulder.”

