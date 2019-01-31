Jalen Ramsey to appear in Super Bowl ad

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - While Super Bowl LIII will be the most watched television event of the year, the commercials will be front and center for some, even more than the game itself. Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey will be seen.

Ramsey tweeted out a preview of an NFL 100 commercial that will run before the halftime show. Patrick Peterson and Larry Fitzgerald are also in the spot along with Ramsey's Florida State teammate Derwin James.

Jump Man. Jump Man. Jump Man. Tune in for the #NFL100 commercial before the #SBLIII halftime show. pic.twitter.com/EpJE31M2ue — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 31, 2019

Ramsey is fresh of his second Pro Bowl appearance where he caught the final touchdown pass of the game for the AFC in a 26-7 win for the conference.

He previously appeared in an NFL Network commercial that ran during Super Bowl LII.

