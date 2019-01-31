Jaguars

Jalen Ramsey to appear in Super Bowl ad

Ad for NFL 100 will air before halftime show

By Cole Pepper - Sports anchor/reporter
NFL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - While Super Bowl LIII will be the most watched television event of the year, the commercials will be front and center for some, even more than the game itself. Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey will be seen.

Ramsey tweeted out a preview of an NFL 100 commercial that will run before the halftime show. Patrick Peterson and Larry Fitzgerald are also in the spot along with Ramsey's Florida State teammate Derwin James.

More Headlines

Ramsey is fresh of his second Pro Bowl appearance where he caught the final touchdown pass of the game for the AFC in a 26-7 win for the conference.

He previously appeared in an NFL Network commercial that ran during Super Bowl LII. 

 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.