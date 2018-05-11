Jalen Ramsey trolls new Bills QB Josh Allen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Training camp is still a couple of months away but Jalen Ramsey is already in midseason form with his trash talking abilities. On Friday the Jaguars All-Pro cornerback took a shot at Buffalo Bills rookie QB Josh Allen.
In a tweet that has since been deleted Ramsey said the following…
November 25, 2018: Jaguars at Bills 👇
(via @realdavidkim) pic.twitter.com/9v7lwHP6wj — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 11, 2018
Ramsey continued...as if to say this is what's in store when the Jaguars will face the Bills in Week 12 of the 2018 season on Nov. 25.
Preview of what to look for: pic.twitter.com/XtUjeMoytN — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) May 11, 2018
Eventually Ramsey finally relented...
😂😂😂 imma chill — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) May 11, 2018
