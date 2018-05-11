Jalen Ramsey trolls new Bills QB Josh Allen

2016 Pick No 5: CB Jalen Ramsey - After only two seasons Ramsey is arguably the best player in the NFL at his position. In 2017 he was an All-Pro selection and made his first Pro Bowl.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Training camp is still a couple of months away but Jalen Ramsey is already in midseason form with his trash talking abilities. On Friday the Jaguars All-Pro cornerback took a shot at Buffalo Bills rookie QB Josh Allen.

In a tweet that has since been deleted Ramsey said the following…

November 25, 2018: Jaguars at Bills 👇



(via @realdavidkim) pic.twitter.com/9v7lwHP6wj — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 11, 2018

Ramsey continued...as if to say this is what's in store when the Jaguars will face the Bills in Week 12 of the 2018 season on Nov. 25.

Preview of what to look for: pic.twitter.com/XtUjeMoytN — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) May 11, 2018

Eventually Ramsey finally relented...

😂😂😂 imma chill — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) May 11, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.