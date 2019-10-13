Jaguars say Jalen Ramsey won't play in Saints game

Jalen Ramsey talks to reporters about reports that he wants to be traded out of Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars said on its website: Jalen Ramsey won't play in the game against the Saints.

"The back injury sustained by the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback remains significant enough that he won't play for the Jaguars against the New Orleans Saints. It will be the third consecutive game Ramsey has missed with the issue.

Ramsey was among seven players made inactive by the Jaguars an hour and a half before kickoff of the team's game against the Saints, which will be played TIAA Bank Field Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Jaguars also announced Sunday morning that veteran Najee Goode will start at weakside linebacker. Tre Herndon will start for Ramsey, with veteran A.J. Cann starting at right guard.

Ramsey last played for the Jaguars in a Week 3 victory over the Tennessee Titans, a game played four days after he requested a trade following a Week 2 loss at Houston.

Ramsey practiced through the back injury this past week, working limited in practice. He was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report of the week.

Ramsey saw a specialist about the back Monday, a day after he missed a second consecutive game in the Jaguars' loss to the Carolina Panthers. Head Coach Doug Marrone this week said the specialist confirmed that there is an issue with Ramsey's back.

Also inactive for the Jaguars Sunday: wide receiver C.J. Board, running back Tyler Ervin, linebacker Austin Calitro, offensive lineman Brandon Thomas, tight end Josh Oliver and defensive tackle Dontavius Russell. Oliver will miss a sixth consecutive game to start the season with a hamstring injury."

