Josh Scobee, his family heading to New England to cheer on Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Many Jacksonville fans will be heading to New England this weekend to see the Jaguars take on the Patriots in the AFC Championship game.

Among them in Gillette Stadium will be many former Jaguars players, including the team's former kicker and all-time leading scorer, Josh Scobee.

Ahead of Sunday's AFC title game, News4Jax sat down with Josh and his family, who explained why the game is so special to them.

Josh spent 10 amazing years with the Jaguars, dedicating his life to football. Now, he has more time for being a husband, a father and, of course, one the Jags' biggest fans.

The Scobee family's home is filled with memorabilia, including game balls, helmets and photos.

"This is the jersey the team gave me whenever I retired, officially retired, with the team," Josh said. "So that was nice of them to do that and they put the plaque here that says, 'All-time leading scorer.'"

Josh is proud to have been a part of a team that’s now heading to the AFC Championship for the first time in 18 years. He and his wife, Melissa, wouldn't miss it, saying they were 100 percent sure they were going to go to the game in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

"We had decided, if we made it all the way to the AFC Championship, we wanted to be there," Melissa said. "We wanted to be a part of all the excitement."

But the trip wouldn't be complete without their 6-year-old son, Jacob, who loves the Jaguars just as much -- if not more -- than mom and dad.

"A big part of why Josh and I stayed in Jacksonville is because of how wonderful the city has been to us," Melissa said. "Jacob was born and raised here and all he knows is the Jaguars."

Josh retired from the Jaguars in April. His and the Jaguars' last playoff run was in 2007, when Josh kicked a game-winning field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jaguars then lost to the Patriots. But Josh thinks this time will be different.

"It's kind of funny that you're playing the same two teams back-to-back that we did in 2007," he said. "Hopefully, this time around, we go to New England and give them a better game."

Josh shared his flashbacks to the 2007 playoffs, but Melissa has hers, as well. She said she was much more nervous then, and this year, she'll be able to relax.

The Scobee family, minus their youngest son, David, will leave Friday for New England -- confident that their next trip will be to Minnesota for Super Bowl LII.

