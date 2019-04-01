Key off-season dates for Jaguars announced

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The NFL has announced the key off-season dates for the Jaguars and the rest of the teams in the league, including the dates for the team's organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp.

The Jaguars off-season conditioning program will begin on April 15 along with most of the rest of the league.

The Jaguars will begin OTA workouts on May 21 with sessions scheduled for May 23-24, May 30-31, June 3-4 and June 6-7. These sessions have not traditionally been open to the public.

Mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 11-13 for the Jaguars.

In accordance with the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which, in 2019 may begin on May 13. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-NFL Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft. The dates of each club’s post-draft rookie minicamps will be circulated at a later date.

