LB Lerentee McCray will return to the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Free agent linebacker Lerentee McCray will re-sign with the Jaguars according to the team.

The former Florida Gator from Ocala will sign a 1-year contract.

“It’s an overwhelming feeling [coming back to Jacksonville],” said McCray. “Since I’ve been in the NFL I’ve been waiting to find a home and I’m excited to be back here and finish the unfinished business that we left last year.”

A special teams standout, McCray appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars totaling 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks but most of McCray's playing time came on special teams. Bolstering the special teams has been a priority for the Jaguars during free agency. Safety Cody Davis, defensive back Don Carey, and tight end Niles Paul all were brought to Jacksonville to contribute on special teams to "make it the best in the NFL," according to Davis.

McCray is in his 6th season in the NFL.

