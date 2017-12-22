Lee out, Hurns questionable for Jaguars game against 49ers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Due to injuries Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles has had a revolving door of receivers to throw to this season. After missing five games with an ankle injury, Allen Hurns returned to practice on a limited basis this week. He is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game in San Francisco.

Early in last week’s win over the Texans, Marqise Lee injured his ankle. After not practicing all week he’s been declared out for Sunday against the 49ers.

If Hurns is unable to play the Jaguars will once again rely on Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook and Jaydon Mickens as the top targets for Bortles.

Against Houston the trio combined for 268 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Wide receiver Larry Pinkard has been ruled out with a concussion and linebacker Lerentee McCray is questionable.

After missing missing last Sunday’s game against the Texans with a quad injury, running back Leonard Fournette was able to practice in full all week.

