Leonard Fournette returns to practice, status for Sunday vs. Colts unknown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Monday’s first practice after the bye week the Jaguars got a couple of players back on the practice field. Running Back Leonard Fournette participated for the first time since aggravating his hamstring injury in Week 4.

The injury has caused Fournette to miss six of the Jaguars eight games this season. In the two games he did play, the 2nd-year was unable to finish either game due to discomfort in his right hamstring. Getting back on the practice field is the first step to a potential return.

Doug Marrone said we’ll have to wait and see when asked if he expected Fournette to play in Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fournette didn’t appear to have any limitations and was able to show a burst of speed during the portion of Monday’s practice that was open to the media.

Good to see No.27 back on the practice field today. Looked good from the little part of practice we saw. Doug Marrone will speak to the media in about an hour or so. #Jaguars @wjxt4 @Sports4Jax pic.twitter.com/gUi2szymsJ — Brian Jackson (@WJXTBJackson) November 5, 2018

With Fournette, Jacksonville led the NFL in rushing yards per game in 2017. Without him that ranking has fallen to the bottom 1/3rd of the league in 2018.

A toe injury has limited cornerback D.J. Hayden to only two games this season. He also returned to practice on Monday and expects to play on Sunday against the Colts.

“I felt pretty good out there just have to shake off the rust,” said Hayden after practice on Monday. “It’s always frustrating not being out there with your teammates. Not being able to play on the field. But I’m ready and I’m happy to back.”

Cornerback A.J. Bouye missed the London game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a calf injury. He didn’t practice on Monday and will be revaluated later in the week.



