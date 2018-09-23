Little things add up to Jaguars first loss of season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - What a difference a week makes. A combination of errant passes, dropped balls, missed tackles and penalties led to the Jaguars 9-6 loss to Tennessee. Last Sunday against the Patriots, Jacksonville looked like the team to beat in the AFC. This Sunday against the Titans isn’t what anybody saw coming.

“It’s not a sense of cockiness or arrogance, if you will, it was more so the confidence in this room,” said Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson. “If you look at it, offensively and defensively and special teams, those guys really don’t have the type of guys we have in this locker room. For it to be the game that it was, you’ve got to tip your hat off to those guys. They did what they do.”

Offensively the Jaguars never got anything established against the Titans. Quarterback Blake Bortles misfired on several throws and when he was on target the Jaguars receivers had several drops.

“Everybody didn’t do what they had to do,” said wide receiver Donte Moncrief. “We came out and had too many negative plays, too many errors. We weren’t ourselves today. We have to throw that away and get ready for next week.”

Jacksonville has now lost three straight to their rivals from Tennessee.

“When I came in the locker room, it was tough because they are a team that has gone on record saying they don’t have any respect for us and they are the champs,” said linebacker Telvin Smith. Then they come out and beat us. It shows us what we have to do in the division. It shows us where we have to go. Again, we are more than capable and the next time we play them I guarantee we will be more than ready to play them.”

