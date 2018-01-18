Longtime Jaguars fan to attend 4th playoff game in New England

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - For many Jacksonville Jaguars fans, Sunday’s AFC Championship game has been a long time coming.

The team went to the conference title game twice in the franchise's first five seasons, but this year ends an 18-year drought from the game and a 10-year drought from the playoffs.

One longtime Jaguars fan, who attended Jacksonville's previous three playoffs games in Foxborough, Massachusetts, will now be going again this weekend.

Wearing his shirt from the 1996 AFC Championship game, Denis Dawes said that game was the coldest one he has ever been to. He also said after the Jaguars lost 20-6 to the New England Patriots, the train ride back to his hotel in Boston was not a fun one.

"I rode the train back and I got in the back car and put newspapers over my face," Dawes told News4Jax.com. "They were ragging me so bad."

He said it was a similar experience at the 2007 divisional playoff game, when the Jaguars lost 31-20 to the Patriots in New England. In team history, the Jaguars are 1-3 against the Patriots in the playoffs, with the Jaguars' only win coming at home in the wildcard round of the 1998 season.

"You've got to break the curse of those types of things," Dawes said. "Really, we want to win. We really, really deserve to be there."

Dawes said he used to have season tickets in the upper deck in Jacksonville. He said to see the highs and lows this team has been through makes this weekend's game even sweeter, and he’s confident he will finally get to see the Jaguars win in New England.

"We are going to take back this championship," Dawes said. "I don’t see it happening any other way right now."

Remembering the treatment he got after the 1996 AFC Championship game, Dawes said, he knows how he will celebrate after the game if the Jaguars do pull off the upset.

"I'll probably get me a cold beer and smoke me a little cigar, and then try to not have somebody take me in an alley and whip me, beat me up too much," he said. "But they'll have to take the grief if we can just pull off one more game."

Sunday's game kicks off at 3:05 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.

