Lower level seats sold out for Jaguars games vs. Patriots, Steelers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tickets to the Jaguars two most anticipated home games in 2018 are becoming harder to come by.

The team announced Thursday that lower-level, single-game tickets for the home opener against the New England Patriots and the Sunday night game against the Steelers are sold out.

Ticket still remain in the upper decks for all games and single-game tickets remain available for all other home games, but are selling quickly, according to team officials. Season ticket prices are frozen until June 30, but are expected to rise after that.

“Market demand for Jaguars season tickets has exceeded even our expectations,” said Jaguars President Mark Lamping. “The momentum from a deep postseason run, combined with an outstanding slate of home opponents, has presented us with an opportunity to create a true home-field advantage for our team and continue this franchise’s progress toward financial stability.”

Less than 1,000 seats remain in the US Assure Club and lower bowl, which are now reserved for season ticket packages only. Fans wanting to secure their seats and take advantage of introductory season ticket member pricing must act before June 30, after which prices will rise an average of 10 percent across a majority of remaining inventory.

“The contests against the Patriots and the Steelers are can’t-miss games that every First Coast resident wants to witness in person,” said Chad Johnson, chief content officer and senior vice president of sales and service for the Jaguars. “With the secondary-market pricing already on the rise, season tickets remain the most cost-effective option for fans wanting to secure a seat to these renewed rivalry games.”

The Jaguars announced earlier this year that for the first time since 2005, the team will sell tickets across the entirety of TIAA Bank Field. The tarps in the west upper deck have been removed to provide an additional 3,501 low-priced seating options. Season tickets in these areas will remain at $45 per game even after the June 30 deadline.

As previously revealed, fans will also have access to lower concessions pricing on many fan favorites in 2018. The biggest selling items, such as hot dogs, pretzels, popcorn, nachos, bottled soda and fountain drinks, will cost $5 throughout the stadium. Additionally, the cost of parking will remain at 2017 prices in all Jaguars-controlled lots.

