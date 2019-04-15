Jaguars options at No. 7: OT Jawaan Taylor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Picking an offensive lineman at No. 7 isn’t going to get many Jaguars fans excited. However doing so would literally protect Jacksonville’s investment in Nick Foles.

On paper four of the Jaguars starting five spots along the offensive line are spoken for: Left tackle – Cam Robinson, Left guard - Andrew Norwell, Center – Brandon Linder, Right guard – A.J. Cann.

By selecting Jawaan Taylor at No. 7 the Jaguars would pencil him into the starting lineup at right tackle. Or possibly have the option of moving Taylor to the left side, with Robinson moving to right tackle.

According to the Florida Times Union the Jaguars have already had two meetings with Taylor.

″It went very well,” Taylor said. ″All my meetings were great. We all just sat down, go to know me more as a player. It was just like, we scouted you on film. Just trying to test me mentally, see what I know about the game. It was great.”

The former Gator would have some competition at right tackle. This offseason the Jaguars signed free agent right tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. They also resigned Josh Wells. Then there’s Will Richardson who was a fourth round pick in 2018.

Taylor is widely considered the best right tackle in the 2019 NFL Draft. Across several mock drafts the 6-foot-5, 328 pounder is the consensus pick for the Jaguars at No. 7.

Taylor started 13 games (12 at right tackle) during his junior season at Florida. He was a 2nd team All SEC selection.



