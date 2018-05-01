Malik Zaire tweets that he has been invited to Jaguars rookie mini-camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Gators quarterback Malik Zaire tweeted Monday that he had been invited to the Jaguars rookie mini-camp.

No quit goes a long way! Never give up! pic.twitter.com/FhrBUpqYAr — Malik Zaire (@MalikZaire8) May 1, 2018

Zaire was not one of the 13 undrafted rookies the Jaguars announced Monday they had signed. NFL rules allow teams to invite workout players to rookie mini-camp without first signing them to a contract, and that appears to be what Zaire is.

With only one rookie quarterback, sixth-round draft pick Tanner Lee, the Jaguars would like to have at least two camp arms for the rookie mini-camp which is scheduled for May 11-13.

