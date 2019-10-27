Jags fans like extra entrance, not thrilled with new tailgating rules

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Week eight of NFL play for the Jaguars was a win for fans outside TIAA Bank Field because it was a little easier for them to get inside the stadium. Gate 5 opened on the south side of the Dream Finders Homes Flex Field at Daily’s Place.

Lifelong Jags fans including Tim Henning said tailgating has always been part of the gameday tradition, but there might come a day when it’s not due to new rules.

“Man, that’s a bummer. At the end of the day, we’re out here having fun, and there are some people out here just for the tailgate itself and are not going in. So, if they have to leave 30 minutes early, it’s a bummer for them,” Henning said.

The NFL Security and Fan Code of Conduct Best Practices has a policy that requires all tailgate parties to breakdown and conclude within 30 minutes after kickoff. According to the Jaguars' front office, the franchise is working this season to educate its fans, before enforcing the policy next season — calling it an “educational process.”

“We usually wait. Kickoff goes. Then we go in, so, we don’t have to hit all that chaos at the lines. They did open more gates, so the lines do flow smoother.” Henning said.

He's referring to Gate 5, which is on the south side of Daily’s Place. It’s recommended for an entry point into the stadium for fans who park in lots F, K, H, Q and X. Most fans are happy about the new entry point into the stadium.

And for the new policy on tailgating, fan Kayla Gebbie agrees with the rule.

“I mean, it makes sense. A lot of people get crazy during tailgates, and they don’t have that self-control," Gebbie said. "I mean, I am here to enjoy the game. I don’t want to get trashed to the point I don’t remember it.”

But Henning disagrees with the tailgating rule and has a message for the Jags’ front office: “Don’t do it. Don’t do it. There are a lot of people out here having fun. A lot of people out here supporting the Jags even if they are not going into the games.”

