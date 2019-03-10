Marcedes Lewis thinks Jaguars should sign Nick Foles, if price is right

The Jaguars and the other NFL teams can begin negotiating with free agents Monday in what is known as the "legal tampering period."

For 48 hours, teams can speak with player agents and can officially begin signing players on Wednesday. Here's the truth. There have been back-channeled conversations going on all offseason.

They happen at the combine, at charity golf tournaments, just about anywhere NFL decision makers and agents happen to be, there are--let's call them casual conversations--taking place.

Everybody has an opinion about who should sign where. Even other players. TMZ caught up with the former Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis and asked him if his former team, the Jaguars, should sign Nick Foles. Here was Lewis' answer.

Marcedes Lewis thinks Nick Foles would be a good fit on the Jags, but he wouldn't break the bank for him. https://t.co/qHM8kDIFKe — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 10, 2019

Lewis also talked about the quarterback he would draft if he were in charge.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.