Marcedes Lewis: We can beat anybody. Anybody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft over a decade ago and has been in teal and black since. After spending much of his playing career on a team that has been a laughing stock among the league, he finally got his chance to play a home playoff game this season against the Buffalo Bills.

In an article in The Players Tribune, Lewis chronicled his career with the Jags, including the hardships of playing on losing teams and the eventual rise to the top of the AFC and his first trip to an AFC Championship game.

In his article, Lewis makes his case for the Jaguars being able to beat anybody in the NFL and how the team knew they had something special from day one of training camp.

Click here to read the full article on The Players Tribune.

