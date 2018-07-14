Mark Brunell and other former Jags teaching football in London

LONDON - The Jaguars continue to develop a fan base in London. Mark Brunell has been at the Jaguar Academy in the U.K. doing some coaching.

Brunell and other former Jaguars Tony Boselli, Kyle Brady, Reggie Barlow, James Stewart, Fernando Bryant and others at, no kidding, Brunel University are coaching around 110 college-aged Brits, teaching the finer points of the game.

Sunday, they'll be coaching coaches at a clinic in London.

Some photos from the sessions:

My QBs at the Jaguar Academy in London. @JaguarsUK pic.twitter.com/TzfG1xQeiD — Mark Brunell (@M_Brunell8) July 14, 2018

Excited to coach again at the Jaguar Academy in the UK. With my former @Jaguars teammates. @NFLLegends @JaguarsUK pic.twitter.com/PTGqsYffs5 — Mark Brunell (@M_Brunell8) July 12, 2018

