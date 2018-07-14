Jaguars

Mark Brunell and other former Jags teaching football in London

Former quarterback part of Jaguar Academy in the U.K.

By Cole Pepper - Sports anchor/reporter

LONDON - The Jaguars continue to develop a fan base in London. Mark Brunell has been at the Jaguar Academy in the U.K. doing some coaching.

Brunell and other former Jaguars Tony Boselli, Kyle Brady, Reggie Barlow, James Stewart, Fernando Bryant  and others at, no kidding, Brunel University are coaching around 110 college-aged Brits, teaching the finer points of the game.

Sunday, they'll be coaching coaches at a clinic in London.  

