Mark Brunell's Jaguars position previews: quarterbacks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We conclude our preview of the offensive side of the ball for the Jaguars in advance of the 2018 training camp with a focus on the quarterbacks. Blake Bortles is signed up for the next three years and he enters camp as the veteran guy in the quarterbacks room for the first time. Chad Henne was replaced as the backup by Cody Kessler. The team also drafted Tanner Lee. Here are the topic Mark Brunell and I covered:

1. What can Blake Bortles do to improve this year?

2. What are the key stats you will be watching for?

3. How does the room change with Blake as the "old guy?"

4. Who is going to be the backup?

Next week on The 10'Clock News, we will focus on the defense and special teams.

