Mark Brunell's Jaguars position previews: running backs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We continue our preview of the Jaguars 2018 training camp. Today, we focus on the running backs. Leonard Fournette is back for his second season. After topping 1,000 yards as a rookie, Fournette will likely be asked to carry more of the load, particularly with the departure of Chris Ivory. Here are the topic Mark Brunell and I covered:

1. How much can Leonard Fournette handle?

2. Do the Jaguars need another power back?

3. How would you use Cory Grant?

4. More or less fullback this year?

Friday on The 10 O'Clock News, we will discuss the quarterback position. Next week, Mark and I will discuss the defense and special teams.

