Mark Brunell's Jaguars position previews: Tight ends

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We continue our preview of the Jaguars 2018 training camp. Today, we focus on the tight ends. With Marcedes Lewis being let go and the Jaguars adding Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Niles Paul. Here are the topic Mark Brunell and I covered:

1. Will the Jaguars miss Marcedes Lewis?

2. What do you expect out of Austin Seferian-Jenkins?

3. Will Ben Koyack or James O'Shaughnessy make an impact?

4. What about the other new addition, Niles Paul?

This week's schedule will include analysis of the other offensive position groups. Tune in to The 10 O'Clock News each night this week for more from Brunell:

Wednesday: offensive line

Thursday: running backs

Friday: quarterbacks

Next week: defense and special teams

