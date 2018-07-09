Mark Brunell's position preview: defensive ends

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We continue our preview of the Jaguars in advance of the 2018 training campwith Mark Brunell with our focus now turning to the defense. We start with the defensive ends, a position group that featured a pair of Por-Bowl picks, Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue. Also in the group is Dante Fowler Jr. Here are the topic Mark Brunell and I covered:

1. Can Calais Campbell possibly do it again?

2. What to expect out of Yannick Ngakoue.

3. Will Dante Fowler have a big year?

4. How many sacks will the defense have after a 55 sack season in 2017?

This week on The 10 O'Clock News, Mark and I will discuss the other position groups:

Tuesday: Defensive tackles

Wednesday: Special teams

Thursday: Linebackers

Friday: Defensive backs

