Jaguars WR Marqise Lee out for season with knee injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars WR Marqise Lee will not be returning to the field this season, coach Doug Marrone announced Monday.

Lee suffered a left knee injury during Saturday night's preseason win over the Falcons. He will undergo surgery and will be placed on injured reserve, Marrone said, declining to give specifics of Lee's injury.

"Obviously it's a loss for us. Marqise brought a level of toughness to that room," Marrone said. "I do feel though that once he starts recovery, we'll want him in that locker room."

Lee was injured in the first quarter when he was hit low by Atlanta safety Damontae Kazee. He remained on the field for several minutes while medical personnel attended to him. He was taken from the field on a cart.

After an injury-riddled start to his career, Lee has established himself as one of the Jaguars' top receivers over the past two years. In 2016, he caught 63 passes for 851 yards and three touchdowns, all career highs. Last season, Lee caught 56 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns.

He is the most veteran receiver on the Jaguar roster and has taken on a more substantial leadership role this year with second year wide outs Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook and rookie D.J. Chark among his teammates.

"I feel very confident about the players we have at that position," said Marrone, when asked would the team consider adding a free agent wide receiver. "I still see competition there. We're not settled on some of the spots at receiver. But we feel we're good enough to go into the season with the guys we think can make the team."

Dealing with injured receivers is nothing new for the Jaguars. Last season, the team lost Allen Robinson to a season-ending knee injury in the first week of the regular season.

Marrone: Didn't completely rule out adding a WR via free agency. Said like any other position if the team feels a guy can help they'll bring him in. Also made it clear they feel comfortable with the remaining WRs on the roster. @wjxt4 #Jaguars — Brian Jackson (@WJXTBJackson) August 27, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.