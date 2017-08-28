Marrone: Bortles has shown improvement since being named starting QB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There have been three practices since Doug Marrone named Blake Bortles the Jaguars starting quarterback. While that may seem like a small sample size, Marrone is impressed with how Bortles has responded to getting his starting job back.

“I’m happy, I’ve seen him build on his last performance,” said Marrone following Monday’s practice. “The foot work is better, it’s more relaxed. I think he’s doing a nice job, I really do. For me personally this is the best I’ve seen him.”

It’s highly unlikely that Bortles will play in Thursday’s preseason finale at Atlanta. That’s likely also the case for several of the Jaguars starters.

Neither wide receiver Marqise Lee (ankle) nor running back Leonard Fournette (foot) has played in a game since the preseason opener at New England. Both players returned to practice this weekend and Marrone is counting on them to be ready for the regular season opener at Houston.

“As far as I’m concerned, I have to say we’ll see but as far as I’m concerned I’d have to say yeah,” said Marrone when asked to update the status of Lee and Fournette for their Sept. 10 game against the Texans.

Practice News and Notes:

-WR Dede Westbrook traveled to Philadelphia on Monday to visit a Dr. that specializes in core muscle injuries. However Marrone doesn’t expect the rookie to miss any time. “We sent him up to Philadelphia to get a treatment and he’ll be back and we expect him to play on Thursday.”

-CB Jalen Ramsey, WR Rashad Greene, TE Mychal Rivera, and RB TJ Yeldon all missed practice on Monday.

