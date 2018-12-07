Marrone not concerned about job security

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One day after his team lost to the Titans 30-9, Doug Marrone said that he was not spending time worrying about his job security, instead saying he would focus on coaching.

"My experience has always been, and the way I approach it, I just go in there and I keep going as hard as I can until someone tells me otherwise," Marrone said. "I don’t look for any type of assurances and I don’t ask for it."

Marrone said that he did not have any conversations with team owner Shad Khan or executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin following the team's fifth straight loss in Nashville to the division rival Titans.

"I’m the type of person that just goes 100 miles per hour," Marrone said. "We’re in a tough situation, and I’m trying to get this team right. I’m not looking for that or asking for that. Trying to handle all my responsibilities, right now, as the head coach, and get this team to play better, perform better."

The Jaguars will have to protect the quarterback better, get more out of the running game, see an improvement in quarterback play, tackle better on defense and make more game-changing plays when they are next on the field, a week from Sunday against the Washington Redskins. However, Marrone said that he didn't see the Jaguars giving up on the season.

"I did not see that on tape," Marrone said. "I think there’s a lot of things that you can point out to. Obviously with the runs and with Derrick Henry, who we have a lot of respect for, what you see on the film is there’s people that are able to make the play, but again, we didn’t have good angles. We didn’t stick to the tackling plan, which I take responsibility for of how to get him down. I think one of the things that comes up when people talk about [effort], which is an obvious question when you are struggling."

Henry ran for a Tennessee Titans record 238 yards while scoring four touchdowns in the Thursday night game, the only prime-time game the Jaguars will play in this season.

During a teleconference with reporters on Friday, Marrone also said that he was not considering going back to Blake Bortles at quarterback. He also said that tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins was not ready to come back from the injured reserve list, but offensive tackle Josh Wells will likely be brought back once he is ready.

