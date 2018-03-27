Marrone preaching hard work, accountability as Jaguars look to 2018 season

ORLANDO, Fla. - Doug Marrone is a pretty straight-forward guy with an offensive lineman's mentality who works hard and eats a bologna sandwich from time to time.

So it is no surprise, even with a team that came within a play or two of the Super Bowl, he continues to preach the same message he introduced in the days after the Jaguars lost the AFC Championship Game to the New England Patriots.

"We can go out there today and we can field a team. Its not like someone can say, 'They don't have a --whatever position it is.' We can go out there right and field a team on paper that's a pretty good football team," Marrone said. "If you don't put the work in, and you don't work extremely hard ... If you take those things for granted, and you go out there and think you are going to start where you left off, I think that's a recipe for failure."

The Jaguars lost some veterans -- notably Paul Posluzny to retirement, Aaron Colvin, Patrick Omameh and Allen Robinson to free agency, and said goodbye to Allen Hurns and Marcedes Lewis. Of that group, only Lewis and Omameh were full-time starters and the Jaguars replaced Lewis with a younger tight end when they signed Austin Safarian-Jenkins. They upgraded left guard when they signed Andrew Norwell in free agency. They appear to be a team who wanted to double down on the running game, try to find some weapons in the passing game at the right price, with Safarian-Jenkins and free-agent wide receiver Donte Moncrief.

"We want to be a team that can win the battle up front, the physical battle, we've talked about that since day one," Marrone said. "We want to win the turnover battle and get the game into the fourth quarter and, situationally, find a way to win."

Marrone noted that last year's arduous training camp laid the foundation for the team's success. One of the key components to the Jaguars' success was the locker room culture, directed by Tom Coughlin, operated by Marrone, but brought to life by the leaders on the team, many of whom return for 2018. Still, on Tuesday at the NFL's annual meeting in Orlando, Marrone wasn't buying that there would be any positive carryover. In fact, he said that the challenge is even greater to keep everybody -- coaches and players -- focused on the approach that brought them success a season ago.

"We do have a lot of player returning," Marrone said. "We're going to try to get better. If I sit there and say, OK, we have some guys who can hold the culture, am I going to miss something? Are we not going to hold each other accountable because we all know what our roles are. I never wanted to be that person to take things for granted. I always wanted to be on my toes and make sure that we're always looking at things."

If the Jaguars' 2017 story was about redefining the way the franchise operated with Coughlin and Marrone in charge, the questions in 2018 will center on the Jaguars' ability to repeat what they did in Marrone's first season as the head coach in Jacksonville. He pointed to accountability, both the coaches holding the players accountable as well as the players holding the coaches accountable, to one key.

While general manager Dave Caldwell said that the conversations he had with players during free agency were much different than in the past, Marrone hasn't seen as much of a difference. Perhaps, because he is cautious of falling into the traps that some team fall prey to after one good year.

"I wake up each day knowing that we have to prove that we deserve to be here," Marrone said. "We don't take it for granted at all. We under stand that this is a new year. We understand that we have to get better. We know that we're going to have to put a lot of work in."

