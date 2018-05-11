Marrone with a simple message for Jaguars rookies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars rookies were quickly introduced to the reality of playing in the NFL by head coach Doug Marrone Friday.

"I really don't care how you've been acquired," Marrone said after practice. "That stuff doesn't mean diddly doo. It's what are you going to do now. You have to go every single day and earn the right to be on this team every day."

Marrone's message resonated with first round draft pick defensive end Taven Bryan who is glad to be done with school work in college and to be able to solely focus on football.

"It's awesome to be able to concentrate 100 percent of your time to football," Bryan said after his first practice. "They're are only 24 hours in a day and you get to spend 16 doing football. It's pretty sweet. It's like the ideal job in my opinion."

Marrone wasn't the only coach impressing the rookies. Jaguars second round draft pick receiver DJ Chark was equally impressed with his position coach Keenan McCardell.

"He's got a swagger," Chark said."Just learning from a guy with his experience coaching and playing whenever he speaks you want to be a sponge and soak it all up."

The rookies will practice through the weekend and Marrone left them with one more piece of advice for the mini-camp.

"The most important thing this weekend is signing a contract," Marrone emphasized after practice. "Whether you are good enough to make an NFL team is going to depend on a lot of things. But if you want to get better as a football player every single day you need two things. You have to be coachable and you've got to be available."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.