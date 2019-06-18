Maurice Jones-Drew ranks Leonard Fournette in list of top 32 running backs

Getty Images

Former Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew, now an analyst on NFL Network and with the Los Angeles Rams radio broadcast ranked current Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette 16th in his list of the top 32 running backs in the NFL.

Jones-Drew listed Giants second-year runner Saquon Barkley as the top running back, followed by the Saints Alvin Kamara and the Jets Le'Veon Bell.

Fournette is ranked 16th, one spot behind Derrick Henry of the Titans. Of Fournette, Jones-Drew wrote:

"Bringing in Nick Foles will definitely help the Jaguars offensively, but the team is also going to need a bounce-back year from Fournette. He was about half as productive as he was in 2017, the season in which the team was a win away from the Super Bowl. He must return to rookie form. To do so, Fournette needs to dedicate his time to getting his body right. Being in great health doesn't just happen overnight; the work starts long before Week 1."

Other notable selections include a pair of former Georgia Bulldogs, Nick Chubb at nine and Sony Michel at 11 and a former Florida State Seminole, Dalvin Cook, at 10.

Only one running back from each team was selected.

